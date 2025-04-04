Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

