Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brinker International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 382,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,950.80. This trade represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Down 10.6 %

EAT opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.