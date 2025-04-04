Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brinker International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 382,633 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Brinker International
In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,950.80. This trade represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT
Brinker International Stock Down 10.6 %
EAT opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.