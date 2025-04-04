Broderick Brian C Has $2.07 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $788.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $849.30 and its 200-day moving average is $833.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

