Broderick Brian C Has $699,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walmart were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $91,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

