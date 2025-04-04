Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $22.26

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

