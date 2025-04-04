Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Price Target at $41.50

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 19.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 134,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

