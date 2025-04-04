Brokers Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:EXROF Q4 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Exro Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,533.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXROF. National Bank Financial lowered Exro Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXROF

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.