BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Holdings Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BRP were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $15,259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 41.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $6,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $35.38 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

