Bruce Mcanally Buys 24,615 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mcanally bought 24,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $208,489.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,256.33. The trade was a 20.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

FGBI opened at $7.88 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

