Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 269,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

