Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $229.97 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.41. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.