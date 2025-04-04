Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

