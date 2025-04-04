Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,962 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,598,000 after buying an additional 217,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,280,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,981,000 after acquiring an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after acquiring an additional 477,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,258 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 3.9 %

American Water Works stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

