Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $490,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,227,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,798,000 after buying an additional 234,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

