Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $518,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pool by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $313.85 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $402.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

