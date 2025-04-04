Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $533,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,354,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 186,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Baird R W cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

