Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $354.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

