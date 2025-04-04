Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

