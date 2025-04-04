Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,050 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 585,394 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Solar by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 196,744 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

First Solar Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $136.23 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average is $182.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

