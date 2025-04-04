Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 166,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 432,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $557,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,695 shares in the company, valued at $59,844,282.40. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,882. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 60.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.