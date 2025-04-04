Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $40,259.52 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $40,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,611.04. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Vininder Singh sold 7,245 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $11,664.45.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $1.41 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

