BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $276.99 on Friday. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $469.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 926.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $15,425,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $8,892,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

