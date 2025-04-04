Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. Cabot has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $37,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after buying an additional 141,050 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cabot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

