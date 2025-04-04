Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,101 shares of company stock valued at $29,395,309. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

