CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
CalciMedica Price Performance
NASDAQ:CALC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
CalciMedica Company Profile
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
