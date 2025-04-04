CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

CalciMedica Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALC opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.22. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

CalciMedica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in CalciMedica by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CalciMedica during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Articles

