California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 214.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 485,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 331,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 603,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 312,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 18.5 %

AFRM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

