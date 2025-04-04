California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $113,968.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

