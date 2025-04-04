California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 16.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of OKTA opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.49, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

