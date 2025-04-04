California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.42 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

