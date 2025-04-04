California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.75 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,568,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,732,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 687,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 544,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

