California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.25 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $26,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,476,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.