California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.59 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 664,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

