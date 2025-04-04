California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. FMR LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 659.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DaVita by 16.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 313.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

