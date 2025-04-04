California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,106 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

