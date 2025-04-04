California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -358.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This represents a 17.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

