California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,235 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,350,000. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CF Industries by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

