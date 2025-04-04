Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up about 3.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $292,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

