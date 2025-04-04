Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Mkm downgraded ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen downgraded ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.46). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,263.79% and a negative return on equity of 101.96%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

