Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$6.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Financial cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.63.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$6.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

