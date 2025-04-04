Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Boosted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.8 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

