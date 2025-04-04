Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$123.00 to C$118.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Kansas City traded as low as C$97.24 and last traded at C$98.93, with a volume of 113863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

