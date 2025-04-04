Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as high as C$10.62. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 7.87%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

