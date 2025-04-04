Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 779295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$917.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.