CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $1,158,978. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

