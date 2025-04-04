CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 2449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $872.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.81.

CCM Global Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

About CCM Global Equity ETF

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

