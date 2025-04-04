Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Ceiba Energy Services Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceiba Energy Services
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.