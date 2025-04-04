Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.08. 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.
