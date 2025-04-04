Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.08. 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 7.9 %

About Cellcom Israel

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

