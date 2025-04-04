Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

