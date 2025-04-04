Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,744 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Celsius were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $36.00 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

