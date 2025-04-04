CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CEMIG Stock Performance
NYSE:CIG opened at $1.78 on Friday. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.
CEMIG Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
